Monday’s Forecast

Today brings mild highs in the 70s with breezy southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph. Rain is possible today, especially after noon, and the chance is greater than 0%. Heading into tonight, South Mississippi’s potential for wet and stormy weather should increase. The risk of strong to severe t-storms is greater than 0%. Don’t be surprised if tornado alerts or severe thunderstorm alerts are issued for parts of South Mississippi at any point between now and Tuesday morning. Then, the weather should quiet down heading into the rest of Tuesday. For now, the weather looks mostly dry on Wednesday even though it will be on the chilly side with highs barely getting above 60 degrees.

