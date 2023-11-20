Mississippi State, Ole Miss prepare for 120th Egg Bowl Thanksgiving night

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The 120th edition of the Egg Bowl is set to kick off Thursday between Mississippi State and Ole Miss, and both teams have a lot to play for on Thanksgiving night.

Mississippi State is seeking their second consecutive Egg Bowl victory over the Rebels as well as attempting to clinch bowl eligibility with their sixth win of the regular season.

The Bulldogs (5-6) are coming off a 41-20 victory on Saturday in Starkville over in-state opponent Southern Miss. It was the first game since head coach Zach Arnett was fired on Monday morning. Senior offensive analyst Greg Knox is currently serving as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season. Knox has 35 years of coaching experience, including 28 years in the SEC.

As for Ole Miss, a victory would clinch their tenth win of the season for the second time in three years, something that the Rebels haven’t done since the early 1960s. The Rebels (9-2) are coming off a 35-3 victory over UL Monroe on Saturday in Oxford.

Three of the last four Egg Bowls have been decided by one possession, with all signs pointing to the 120th edition of the “Battle for the Golden Egg” to be another close one.

The Bulldogs and the Rebels will kick off Thursday night from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville at 6:30 p.m.

