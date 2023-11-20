WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Large Ocean Springs investment project on track to be completed in less than a year

What's called the largest private investment underway in Ocean Springs is on track to be completed in less than a year.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -The largest private investment underway in Ocean Springs is on track to be completed in less than a year.

This construction site located at 1515 Government Street will soon be home to condos and businesses. Orocon Construction, LLC is building 14 luxury condos, a food hall, and a 250-space parking garage there. This is a $32 million investment that’s putting long-vacant land back on the tax rolls.

John Oropesa, president of Orocon Construction, said the project will boost the Ocean Springs tourism and retail economy.

“What this project brings is additional progress to the city of Ocean Springs, I think progress is inevitable. I think it’s a positive economic impact,” Oropesa said. “This is a project that’s going to reflect Ocean Springs for what it is now and what it’s been for a long time. It’s going to continue to emphasize what people know and love about Ocean Springs.”

Oropesa said it would take a few more months to complete the parking garage. It will not be available for public parking until the entire project is completed.

Oropesa said construction on the 1515 Government Street project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will it turn wet and stormy Monday night into early Tuesday?
Strong storms possible Monday night into Tuesday
A boil water advisory is in place for residents of Popp's Ferry Road from Rustwood Drive to Jam...
UPDATE: Boil water notice lifted after water main break on Popps Ferry Road in Biloxi
12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
It will have a restaurant, gas station, liquor store, and even townhomes.
New development on DeBuys Road hoping to bring life to Highway 90
Albert Necaise
Longtime attorney, community figure Albert Necaise passes away at 87

Latest News

That’s what some homeowners in Pascagoula are dealing with, and they claim it’s been happening...
Pascagoula neighborhood concerned with sewage issues
What's called the largest private investment underway in Ocean Springs is on track to be...
Large private investment underway in Ocean Springs
Gulfport is set to shine this holiday season with the return of the Harbor Lights Winter...
LIVE: Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival set to open Friday
That’s what some homeowners in Pascagoula are dealing with, and they claim it’s been happening...
LIVE: Pascagoula neighborhood concerned with sewage issues