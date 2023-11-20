Large Ocean Springs investment project on track to be completed in less than a year

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -The largest private investment underway in Ocean Springs is on track to be completed in less than a year.

This construction site located at 1515 Government Street will soon be home to condos and businesses. Orocon Construction, LLC is building 14 luxury condos, a food hall, and a 250-space parking garage there. This is a $32 million investment that’s putting long-vacant land back on the tax rolls.

John Oropesa, president of Orocon Construction, said the project will boost the Ocean Springs tourism and retail economy.

“What this project brings is additional progress to the city of Ocean Springs, I think progress is inevitable. I think it’s a positive economic impact,” Oropesa said. “This is a project that’s going to reflect Ocean Springs for what it is now and what it’s been for a long time. It’s going to continue to emphasize what people know and love about Ocean Springs.”

Oropesa said it would take a few more months to complete the parking garage. It will not be available for public parking until the entire project is completed.

Oropesa said construction on the 1515 Government Street project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.