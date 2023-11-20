‘I don’t want to die’: Louisiana Tech stabbing victim recounts her experience

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A survivor of the Nov. 13 stabbing spree on Louisiana Tech’s campus spoke out about what happened.

Dominique Mckane had just finished working at a senior exercise class in the Lambright Sports and Wellness Center on campus when 23-year-old Jacoby Johnson attacked her and three other women. McKane said when she was in the parking lot, she heard screaming and what appeared to be Johnson hitting two women. When she stepped forward and told him to stop, that’s when he lunged at her with his knife. He slashed McKane’s arm and face before she fell to the ground.

“I was kicking him away from me,” McKane said. “Once I saw that he was a certain distance away from me, I rolled over to sprint away from him. But he came after me and he grabbed me on the back of the shirt. And I was literally dragging him behind me. So I peeled out of my shirt real quick as I was running, and I think that’s when he stabbed me in the back.”

McKane said she tried to get back into the Lambright Center with the help of Debby Holliman, who was also injured. Workers and bystanders began to put pressure on her wounds while they waited for paramedics. Dominique said when an officer got there, she gave him the description of Johnson who was found still on campus.

Paramedics coordinated a helicopter to airlift McKane from the practice field to the hospital in Shreveport.

McKane said everyone who helped her was so kind and comforting as they treated her.

“I was really freaking out,” McKane said. “I was telling them I have two kids, I have a husband and I graduate this weekend and I don’t want to die.”

Dominique suffered multiple stab wounds and a fractured vertebrae. She could walk at graduation on Saturday, Nov. 18, with the help of the accommodations made for her and her family. She said the outpour of support and prayers from the community means so much and that moments with her husband and children seem a bit more special now.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.