Diamondhead holds Christmas Market for local vendors to sell their goods

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - With Christmas just a month away, many have begun their holiday shopping. Sunday, vendors at Diamondhead’s Christmas Market gave those shoppers just the place to start.

Shoppers bought homemade goods such as hats, bags, beanies rosaries, ornaments and even some homemade pecan candy. Food trucks also made an appearance.

Laura Roe, one of several vendors at the market, says she is no stranger to these types of markets, going to each one across the coast. As she puts it, markets like this one help to fuel her passion for helping young people by selling rosaries while also enjoying the tight-knit community wherever she goes.

“My community is the most important thing to me, and I want people to enjoy the arts and products on display because it’s very important to do that,” said Roe. “A lot of people pass through my booth and say they are back to get it. I tell them no and give them my product for free so they could change their life for God and yourself.”

As the holiday season shopping spree quickly approaches, community leaders are encouraging everyone to shop local and support small businesses.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.