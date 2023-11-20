Biloxi Thanksgiving lunch celebrates community differences, similarities

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As we near in on the holiday season, a special event in Biloxi is allowing for more inclusivity.

The Special Needs Thanksgiving lunch is an event held in the city each year for people with mental and physical disabilities, providing a chance for the community to come together and love one another.

“‘Cause sometimes they may or may not have families to go home to,” said Sarah Johnson, special needs client.

Johnson has been attending this event for many years and said it’s been a great way to show the public her community’s happiness and joy.

“You know, there’s people that feel like people with special needs aren’t worth anything,” said Johnson. “And so for me to be able to tell them, ‘Hey, you are loved, you are worth something, don’t listen to the people that say that about you’.”

One of the sponsors for this year’s lunch was Asgard Motorcycle Club, a club that’s been heavily involved with the event for years now. Vice President Ray Bale said events like these hold personal meaning for him.

“I had an uncle that was disabled,” he said.

Bale said the club loves coming each year and it always makes them smile.

“It don’t matter how bad it is,” he said. “There’s people here in wheelchairs can’t hardly move and that. But then they look at you and they kinda say ‘Thanks,’ and I just melt.”

Both Johnson and Bale said they’re grateful for opportunities like this in the community to be able to celebrate similarities and differences.

