American Red Cross to hold community blood drive in honor of John McFarland

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A community blood drive is set to take place on Nov. 21 and 22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in honor of the late John McFarland, former Red Cross Executive Director.

McFarland, who passed away recently, left an indelible legacy on the Gulf Coast, embodying a staunch commitment to the Red Cross and a deep understanding of the critical importance of blood donations.

The blood drive, organized by the local Red Cross chapter, seeks to celebrate McFarland’s unwavering dedication to humanitarian causes and to continue his mission of saving lives through blood donations.

John McFarland served as a volunteer for more than 40 years, was a member of the Board for over a decade, and finally served as Executive Director of the Southeast Mississippi Chapter for seven years. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in shaping the organization’s impact and fostering a culture of community service. McFarland’s advocacy for blood donations resonated deeply with the local community, making a lasting impact on the region’s blood supply.

The blood drive will take place at 612 East Pass Road in Gulfport at the American Red Cross. There will be a ceremony during the drive in which the training room will be dedicated in John McFarland’s honor.

