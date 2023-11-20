WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson

(MGN)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Twelve victims were recovered and one person was arrested after a multi-day human trafficking operation in Jackson.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch made the announcement Monday morning.

The Attorney General’s human trafficking team, in coordination with the Capitol Police, ran the operation in Jackson from November 14 to November 16.

“I am grateful for my team of dedicated investigators and prosecutors who show up every day to find and rescue victims of human trafficking,” said General Fitch. “It is our mission to stop and hold predators accountable, but even more so, it is our deep desire to show victims, like these 12, their value and inherent dignity. And so, our work does not stop today. We stand ready and willing to walk alongside these survivors on their journey to find healing.”

In the past two years, the Attorney General has completed 55 multi-jurisdictional operations that have led to the recovery of 324 victims and 82 arrests.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will it turn wet and stormy Monday night into early Tuesday?
Strong storms possible Monday night into Tuesday
A boil water advisory is in place for residents of Popp's Ferry Road from Rustwood Drive to Jam...
UPDATE: Boil water notice issued after water main break on Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Kelli Palermo
Officials searching for inmate on the loose in Hancock County
Albert Necaise
Longtime attorney, community figure Albert Necaise passes away at 87

Latest News

A storm system will approach us with a cool front. Looks like wet and stormy weather will be...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
Saturday, the Ocean Springs Civic Center housed an "Out Da Box" fashion show, highlighting...
'Out Da Box' fashion show shares re-fashioned items
Don’t be surprised if tornado alerts or severe thunderstorm alerts are issued for parts of...
Wesley's Monday Morning Storm Risk Update
A mild and breezy Monday on the way. Will it turn wet and stormy tonight? Click and watch the...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast