UPDATE: Boil water notice issued for after water main break on Popp's Ferry Road in Biloxi

A boil water advisory is in place for residents of Popp's Ferry Road from Rustwood Drive to Jam...
A boil water advisory is in place for residents of Popp's Ferry Road from Rustwood Drive to Jam Lane.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A water main break on Popp’s Ferry Road that happened at approximately 1 a.m. this morning is causing slow-moving traffic.

The break is causing water and debris to spill into the road between Riverview Drive and Rustwood Drive.

According to the city of Biloxi, residents in the area are being affected by low water pressure.

The City of Biloxi Public Works crews are currently working the scene and have blocked one lane of the road. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving in the area.

The city has issued a boil water notice for residents on Popp’s Ferry Road from Rustwood Drive to Jam Lane and all subdivisions in between. The notice is likely to remain in place after the line is repaired and water service is restored.

We will update you as new information comes in.

