TRAFFIC ALERT: Popps Ferry Road in Biloxi limited to one lane due to water main break

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A water main break on Popps Ferry Road that happened at approximately 1 a.m. this morning is causing slow-moving traffic.

The break is causing water and debris to spill into the road between Riverview Drive and Rustwood Drive.

Crews are currently working the scene and have blocked one lane of the road. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving in the area.

We will update you as new information comes in.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.