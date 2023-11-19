Strong storms possible Monday night into Tuesday

South Mississippi (WLOX) - Fall usually brings cooler air and lower humidity, but it can also bring an uptick in severe storms in Mississippi. The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on the potential for strong to severe storms Monday night through Tuesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed South Mississippi under a Marginal and Slight (level one and two) Risk for severe storms.

The SPC Severe Weather Outlook for Monday Night (WLOX)

An area of low pressure with a cold front will be developing in the Southern Plains on Sunday. This system will track eastward into the Southeast U.S. on Monday. Ahead of this system, the humidity and cloud cover will increase in South Mississippi. A few showers will be possible, too.

The cold front will likely move through South Mississippi sometime between 12-7 AM Tuesday. Showers and storms are expected ahead of the front, and there is the potential for a few strong to severe storms. While not everyone will see severe weather, a few storms may produce intense wind gusts, heavy rainfall, hail, and even isolated tornadoes. The flooding risk is low, but many of us will pick up a quick 0.5-1.5″ of rain. Most of the rain will exit by mid-morning on Tuesday.

It’s a good idea to have a way to receive weather alerts before going to bed on Monday night. You can download our free WLOX First Alert Weather App on your phone to get the latest watches and warnings in your area.

Storms may approach South Mississippi shortly after midnight. (WLOX)

Strong storms are possible early Tuesday morning, before the sunrise. (WLOX)

Storms may exit by mid-morning on Tuesday (WLOX)

After the front passes, it will turn much cooler by Wednesday! The cool air will stick around for Thanksgiving, and we may struggle to get warmer than 60!

High temperatures will start off warm this week, but we'll be much cooler by Wednesday. (WLOX)

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.