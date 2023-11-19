WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Strong storms possible Monday night into Tuesday

There is a low end risk for severe weather Monday night in South Mississippi
Chilly tonight. Nice on Sunday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

South Mississippi (WLOX) - Fall usually brings cooler air and lower humidity, but it can also bring an uptick in severe storms in Mississippi. The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on the potential for strong to severe storms Monday night through Tuesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed South Mississippi under a Marginal and Slight (level one and two) Risk for severe storms.

The SPC Severe Weather Outlook for Monday Night
The SPC Severe Weather Outlook for Monday Night(WLOX)

An area of low pressure with a cold front will be developing in the Southern Plains on Sunday. This system will track eastward into the Southeast U.S. on Monday. Ahead of this system, the humidity and cloud cover will increase in South Mississippi. A few showers will be possible, too.

The cold front will likely move through South Mississippi sometime between 12-7 AM Tuesday. Showers and storms are expected ahead of the front, and there is the potential for a few strong to severe storms. While not everyone will see severe weather, a few storms may produce intense wind gusts, heavy rainfall, hail, and even isolated tornadoes. The flooding risk is low, but many of us will pick up a quick 0.5-1.5″ of rain. Most of the rain will exit by mid-morning on Tuesday.

It’s a good idea to have a way to receive weather alerts before going to bed on Monday night. You can download our free WLOX First Alert Weather App on your phone to get the latest watches and warnings in your area.

Storms may approach South Mississippi shortly after midnight.
Storms may approach South Mississippi shortly after midnight.(WLOX)
Strong storms are possible early Tuesday morning, before the sunrise.
Strong storms are possible early Tuesday morning, before the sunrise.(WLOX)
Storms may exit by mid-morning on Tuesday
Storms may exit by mid-morning on Tuesday(WLOX)

After the front passes, it will turn much cooler by Wednesday! The cool air will stick around for Thanksgiving, and we may struggle to get warmer than 60!

High temperatures will start off warm this week, but we'll be much cooler by Wednesday.
High temperatures will start off warm this week, but we'll be much cooler by Wednesday.(WLOX)

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelli Palermo
Officials searching for inmate on the loose in Hancock County
Charles Kevin Ingram
Vancleave man arrested, charged for running over woman in Biloxi
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
Ethics chairman launches a new bid to expel George Santos after a withering report on his conduct
The shoulder patch of a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer is photographed during a ceremony in...
Woman accuses MHP trooper of sexually exploiting her by capturing sex act on video and sharing it with fellow officers
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Chilly tonight. Beautiful Sunday.
Chilly tonight. Nice Sunday.
Taylor's Saturday Evening First Alert Forecast
Nice weather this weekend
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Chilly tonight. Nice on Sunday.
Taylor's Saturday Night First Alert Forecast