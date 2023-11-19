WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

New development on DeBuys Road hoping to bring life to Highway 90

Here to talk about the Highway 90 and DeBuys Road developments, developer Rob Stinson.
By Cody Heaster
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A huge development is quickly underway at the foot of DeBuys Road and Highway 90. It will have a restaurant, gas station, liquor store, and even townhomes.

Business and restaurant owner Rob Stinson joined WLOX News to discuss this new development that is hoping to restore life back to Highway 90.

Stinson said crews are working fast on this and are targeting the beginning of May as a realistic goal to open up.

“Now that we’re here focused on this, I’m so excited because our real target date, realistic, is May 1st,” he said.

Stinson went on to add that while people here on the Coast should be excited for the new development to open, it will especially be desirable to tourists.

“The really unique part of this is this is gonna be such a desirable place for people, especially tourists,” he said.

The new development is around four acres and will be a Chevron-brand gas station. It will have five forms of fuel, including non-ethanol.

“This is gonna be more than just a gas station,” Stinson said. “The appearance of the building, the layout of the building, the fact that it’ll be well-lit and open 24/7, there will be security there, it’s gonna be a good, safe environment for families.”

The liquor store will be known as 90 Proof Liquor. There is no set title on the Chevron gas station as of now. Townhomes are also expected to be a part of future developments, but is not concrete.

“By making it more than a gas station, people will feel more welcome,” Stinson said. “This isn’t going to be just a gas station, this is going to be much more.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelli Palermo
Officials searching for inmate on the loose in Hancock County
Charles Kevin Ingram
Vancleave man arrested, charged for running over woman in Biloxi
Strong storms are possible overnight Monday into Tuesday morning
Strong storms possible Monday night into Tuesday
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Famed football player Michael Oher files for Tuohy family to stop using his name, court docs show

Latest News

Here to talk about that, the crime lab and other safety issues Mississippi Department of Public...
MDPS Commissioner Sean Tindell joins the show to talk about gun safety and other issues
Crews are currently working to fix the break and have blocked one lane of the road.
Caution on Popps Ferry Road due to water main break
Here to talk about what's next for Singing River Health System is CEO Laurin St. Pe.
Singing River Health System CEO Laurin St. Pe discusses what's next for SRHS
The father of a Long Beach student who died tragically four years ago is carrying on his son's...
William Henson carrying on son's legacy by hosting "Peyton's Duckin Draw" in Long Beach