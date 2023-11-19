New development on DeBuys Road hoping to bring life to Highway 90

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A huge development is quickly underway at the foot of DeBuys Road and Highway 90. It will have a restaurant, gas station, liquor store, and even townhomes.

Business and restaurant owner Rob Stinson joined WLOX News to discuss this new development that is hoping to restore life back to Highway 90.

Stinson said crews are working fast on this and are targeting the beginning of May as a realistic goal to open up.

“Now that we’re here focused on this, I’m so excited because our real target date, realistic, is May 1st,” he said.

Stinson went on to add that while people here on the Coast should be excited for the new development to open, it will especially be desirable to tourists.

“The really unique part of this is this is gonna be such a desirable place for people, especially tourists,” he said.

The new development is around four acres and will be a Chevron-brand gas station. It will have five forms of fuel, including non-ethanol.

“This is gonna be more than just a gas station,” Stinson said. “The appearance of the building, the layout of the building, the fact that it’ll be well-lit and open 24/7, there will be security there, it’s gonna be a good, safe environment for families.”

The liquor store will be known as 90 Proof Liquor. There is no set title on the Chevron gas station as of now. Townhomes are also expected to be a part of future developments, but is not concrete.

“By making it more than a gas station, people will feel more welcome,” Stinson said. “This isn’t going to be just a gas station, this is going to be much more.”

