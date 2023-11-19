Longtime attorney, community figure Albert Necaise passes away at 87

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Albert Necaise, a former attorney, has passed at the age of 87.

Necaise was a former District Attorney and longtime attorney in Harrison County. He dedicated his life to the law and making a difference in his community.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Reimann Family Funeral Home in Gulfport.

