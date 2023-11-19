WLOX Careers
Leaders host 8th annual Feeding the Community in Wiggins

Those in attendance were given fresh, hot plates with a choice of fish or chicken — all with the help of numerous organizations.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - “It’s just overwhelming support we have from the community that puts this together,” said Deputy Chief Timothy Hill.

Those words — along with a parking lot full of cars — are something that keeps the annual Feeding the Community event going in Wiggins.

Those in attendance were given fresh, hot plates with a choice of fish or chicken — all with the help of numerous organizations and Deputy Chief Timothy Hill.

“People were blowing up my email saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to be there,’” said Deputy Hill. “They didn’t ask. They didn’t have to ask. They just show up. That’s the type of community this is. The list goes on and people were waiting to volunteer.”

Deputy Hill says local churches also played a part in this event — even if they had their own event going on.

“And the good thing about this community is you have so many churches that do food drives,” said Deputy Hill. “This week alone, I saw several food drives going on, and they are here volunteering as well.”

With the help from local organizations like churches and the backing of the police chief and newly elected sheriff, Deputy Hill says Wiggins can be an example of what should be done to help a community.

“We’re supposed to do this, we’re supposed to look out for our brother man,” said Deputy Hill. “I know if I was down in the dumps, someone would do it for me so if I got the hands and the means to do it, we’re going to make sure it happens.”

Another community feeding event in Wiggins will take place next month at the fairgrounds by New Welcome Hill Baptist Church.

