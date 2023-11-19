WLOX Careers
JPD: Man arrested after kidnapping, robbing victim at gunpoint during carjacking in Jackson

Keonta Spann
Keonta Spann(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested by Jackson Police after allegedly assaulting, kidnapping, and robbing a victim at gunpoint during a carjacking.

According to JPD, officers responded to a call Saturday in the area of Whitten Road in reference to a carjacking.

Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate the victim. But after receiving a second call, Jackson Police says the victim was found in the area of Fairhill Drive in the capital city.

The man then told officers that he was assaulted, kidnapped, and robbed at gunpoint before his Nissan Maxima was taken.

JPD began investigating and discovered the car parked at a home on Alyce Drive.

When Jackson Police arrived at the home, Keonta Spann fled out of the back of the home into a wooded area but was later located and arrested.

Spann faces charges of armed robbery and kidnapping.

