Pascagoula celebrates becoming WWII Heritage City

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, a momentous occasion was celebrated on Singing River Island as the city of Pascagoula was given the honor of officially becoming a World War II Heritage City.

Many WWII veterans, active duty, and city officials were in attendance to witness history being made. One of those WWII vets in attendance was Louis Casebonne.

Casebonne served in the United States Army during WWII and during the Korean War. He said being able to witness this day is remarkable. “It’s a great occasion,” he said. “I’m really proud to be here amongst a generation who served.”

Although he served during a time of severe hardship in the world, Casebonne said it was his wife that kept him in good spirits.

“I served in Germany and I married a war bride,” he said. “So, I didn’t miss too much at home.”

Another Army veteran in attendance - Arthur Jones. Jones served in the Army for 24 years — 24 years which he said were some of the best of his life. Although he didn’t serve in WWII himself, Jones said it’s an honor to be recognized among the men and women who did.

“I think the designation that the World War II veterans have of being the greatest generation was well deserved and earned,” said Jones. Jones said he hopes active duty will be able to look back at their time served and recognize it as a time of greatness as well.

“They have opportunities that didn’t exist back then so I think it’s a great opportunity for the young people today,” said Jones. Casebonne couldn’t agree more with that statement.

“They have a lot of new programs and everything that offers them a great life,” said Casebonne.

Both Casebonne and Jones say they recognize the generational differences between military life then versus now. However, they said we all have one common goal that will never change - to serve our country.

Pascagoula was chosen as a WWII Heritage City due to the many ships that came out of what is now Ingalls shipbuilding during WWII, creating the powerhouse it is today.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.