WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Nice weather this weekend

Nice weather this weekend
By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s going to be a nice day to spend time outside! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid 70s. The humidity will drop through the afternoon thanks to a cold front. This front won’t bring any rain, but it will turn much cooler overnight tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s by Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. The humidity will increase by Monday ahead of our next storm system. While a few showers are possible on Monday, rain chances will stay fairly low. High temps will be in the mid 70s.

A low pressure system and cold front will likely bring scattered showers and storms sometime late Monday night through Tuesday morning. There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms, but signs show that the greatest risk for severe weather may stay just to our north. Depending on how quickly the front moves through the area, some showers may linger into Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday will be much cooler! Highs may struggle to get warmer than 60. Looks like a fairly chilly Thanksgiving this year!

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Kevin Ingram
Vancleave man arrested, charged for running over woman in Biloxi
Kelli Palermo
Officials searching for inmate on the loose in Hancock County
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
Ethics chairman launches a new bid to expel George Santos after a withering report on his conduct
The shoulder patch of a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer is photographed during a ceremony in...
Woman accuses MHP trooper of sexually exploiting her by capturing sex act on video and sharing it with fellow officers
Left to right: Dedric Mitchell, Elijah Gildersleeve, Kevin Mitchell
Moss Point PD issues warrants for trio on gun, assault, theft charges

Latest News

Nice weather this weekend
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Warm Saturday, cool start Sunday
Eric's First Alert Forecast Nov 17, 2023 6 p.m.
Warm Saturday, cold start Sunday, stormy early next week?
wlox logo
Nice weekend ahead