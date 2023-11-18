Nice weather this weekend

It’s going to be a nice day to spend time outside! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid 70s. The humidity will drop through the afternoon thanks to a cold front. This front won’t bring any rain, but it will turn much cooler overnight tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s by Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. The humidity will increase by Monday ahead of our next storm system. While a few showers are possible on Monday, rain chances will stay fairly low. High temps will be in the mid 70s.

A low pressure system and cold front will likely bring scattered showers and storms sometime late Monday night through Tuesday morning. There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms, but signs show that the greatest risk for severe weather may stay just to our north. Depending on how quickly the front moves through the area, some showers may linger into Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday will be much cooler! Highs may struggle to get warmer than 60. Looks like a fairly chilly Thanksgiving this year!

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.