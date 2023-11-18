Coast Trash Football Club donates soccer balls to Long Beach School District elementary schools

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Following the Long Beach High School Soccer Team’s State Championship ring ceremony Friday morning, the Coast Trash Football Club presented 75 soccer balls to the Long Beach School District.

The Coast Trash Football Club, a men’s soccer club run by Kevin Smith and Andrew Sessums, raised funds to purchase the balls for the Long Beach School District elementary school P.E. classes.

The soccer balls were split between Thomas L. Reeves Elementary, W. J. Quarles Elementary School, and Harper McCaughan Elementary School. Another 75 soccer balls will be donated to other schools along the Coast.

Smith, a player and owner of the Coast Trash Football Club, says that this is the first donation for the club, and they hope to have many more in the future.

“What really caught me is I was picking up my five-year-old who was sick from school and there was six kids running around the playground kicking a soccer ball and it was pretty torn up, but they were having a blast so I was like, I gotta get each one of them a ball for each class that way everyone has the chance to play the sport that I love and grew up with,” Smith said.

Smith went on to say he wants to turn this giveaway into an annual event.

