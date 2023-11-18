WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Coast Trash Football Club donates soccer balls to Long Beach School District elementary schools

The Coast Trash Football Club donated 75 soccer balls to every class in Long Beach Elementary School.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Following the Long Beach High School Soccer Team’s State Championship ring ceremony Friday morning, the Coast Trash Football Club presented 75 soccer balls to the Long Beach School District.

The Coast Trash Football Club, a men’s soccer club run by Kevin Smith and Andrew Sessums, raised funds to purchase the balls for the Long Beach School District elementary school P.E. classes.

The soccer balls were split between Thomas L. Reeves Elementary, W. J. Quarles Elementary School, and Harper McCaughan Elementary School. Another 75 soccer balls will be donated to other schools along the Coast.

Smith, a player and owner of the Coast Trash Football Club, says that this is the first donation for the club, and they hope to have many more in the future.

“What really caught me is I was picking up my five-year-old who was sick from school and there was six kids running around the playground kicking a soccer ball and it was pretty torn up, but they were having a blast so I was like, I gotta get each one of them a ball for each class that way everyone has the chance to play the sport that I love and grew up with,” Smith said.

Smith went on to say he wants to turn this giveaway into an annual event.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Kevin Ingram
Vancleave man arrested, charged for running over woman in Biloxi
Kelli Palermo
Officials searching for inmate on the loose in Hancock County
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
Ethics chairman launches a new bid to expel George Santos after a withering report on his conduct
The shoulder patch of a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer is photographed during a ceremony in...
Woman accuses MHP trooper of sexually exploiting her by capturing sex act on video and sharing it with fellow officers
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old

Latest News

'Feeding the Gulf Coast' will hand out food to help dozens of people prepare holiday meals.
'Feeding the Gulf Coast' distribution drive helping dozens of people
Following the spectator brawl, city leaders have been investigating what went wrong and how to...
Gulfport mayor Billy Hewes announces Youth Sports Commission
Nice weather this weekend
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Sheriff Ricky Adam tells us they have teams and K-9 units out, with the sheriff's office also...
Ongoing search for missing inmate out of Hancock County