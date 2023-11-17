WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Vancleave man arrested, charged for running over woman in Biloxi

Charles Kevin Ingram
Charles Kevin Ingram(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Charles Kevin Ingram, 53, has been arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault, Biloxi PD announced Friday.

First responders were first called after a bystander called the police to report an injured woman lying on the I-110 eastbound loop. When officers arrived, they found the woman was injured in a fight and, shortly after, was run over by a vehicle driven by Ingram.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. She is listed to be in critical condition due to life-threatening injuries.

With assistance from Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Ingram was found and taken into custody without incident by Biloxi PD.

Ingram is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-10 Thursday morning ended in Orange Grove with an arrest. Officials say...
Uber driver carjacked; suspect arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Gulfport
Lavant led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed pursuit through Hancock County and...
Uber driver speaks out after being carjacked by suspect arrested in high-speed chase
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties
Operation Christmas Child fills boxes with donations
Operation Christmas Child: Harper McCaughan Elementary fills boxes
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Congress averts government shutdown, approves temporary funding through the holidays

Latest News

Blues Traveler is hitting the IP Casino & Resort!
Happening November 18: Blues Traveler performing in Biloxi
Diabetes affects millions of Americans and can lead to serious health complications.
Health Corner: American Diabetes Month with Dr. Ellen Caswell
William Henson from the William Peyton Foundation joins to discuss the event.
Happening November 19: Peyton's Draw Down & Silent Auction
Kelli Palermo
Officials searching for inmate on the loose in Hancock County