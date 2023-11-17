Rowdy Foster, 12, takes individual honors in 6A MHSAA Golf tournament

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - A 12-year-old Gulf Coast middle schooler is setting records in high school sporting divisions.

Hancock County Middle School student Rowdy Foster spends his evenings and weekends on the green. His dedication to his craft has paid off. Foster won individual honors at the MHSAA Golf 6A tournament.

The Hancock Middle schooler claimed individual state champion honors in the 77-player field.

“Working a lot, working very hard. This is a lot to me. Those two days I just went out there and did my thing and just tried my best as much as I could,” said Foster.

His passion for golf didn’t start overnight. He sparked an interest in the sport at an early age.

Foster is the youngest male to win the Mississippi High School Activities Association golf championship.

The 7th-grader credits daily training and practice to the victory.

“When you do these routines they can help you by accomplishing and it helps you get up to higher ranks and lots of practice makes it worth it,” said Foster.

Without the direction of coaches and influential figures, he isn’t sure if he would’ve made it this far.

“All my coaches have been really helpful and they guided me for a long time even before I got on the team. My dad, at the very start when I started golf. He’s the one who’s helped me through a lot. My brother actually got me into golf, but they’ve really helped me and it really means a lot to me,” said Foster.

He also gives flowers to his teammates on the Hancock County High Golf Team finishing runner-up. Along with the clubhouse who assisted in game expenses.

“I’ve looked up to them for a while for they’ve helped me and been really nice to me. Diamondhead here has been really helpful to me. They’ve helped pay for my tournaments and pay for my goals and stuff,” said Foster.

More importantly, this is just the beginning for Foster.

“My main dream and goal is to win the Masters jacket,” said Foster.

Hancock High Sophomore Baron Hauptmann finished 9th and Senior Hunter Kuhn finished 13th.

Foster will receive a championship ring in the coming weeks. As a group, Hancock High finished runner-up behind Saltillo High.

