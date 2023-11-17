WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Officials searching for inmate on the loose in Hancock County

Kelli Palermo
Kelli Palermo(Hancock County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for an inmate who has escaped custody.

The woman, identified as Kelli Palermo, was working near the Emergency Operations Center when she escaped. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants with a pink stripe and a blue raincoat/hoodie with a white undershirt.

Kelli Palermo
Kelli Palermo(Hancock County Sheriff's Office)

If you come into contact with Palermo, officials urge that you call 911 immediately.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-10 Thursday morning ended in Orange Grove with an arrest. Officials say...
Uber driver carjacked; suspect arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Gulfport
Lavant led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed pursuit through Hancock County and...
Uber driver speaks out after being carjacked by suspect arrested in high-speed chase
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties
Operation Christmas Child fills boxes with donations
Operation Christmas Child: Harper McCaughan Elementary fills boxes
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Congress averts government shutdown, approves temporary funding through the holidays

Latest News

This comes after a large brawl broke out at a youth football game at Milner Stadium just two...
City of Gulfport announces formation of Youth Sports Commission, following football game brawl
Hamming it up for a good cause and feeding those in need. A collaborative effort by United Way...
Food giveaway aids 300 families for Thanksgiving
Looking for somewhere to go ahead of Thanksgiving? No worries, we’ve got you covered!
LIST: Get ready for Thanksgiving with community events, free meals on the Coast!
Looking for free Thanksgiving meals and food giveaways? We've got you covered. Here are a few...
Free meal giveaways happening across the Coast this weekend