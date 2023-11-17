WLOX Careers
Moss Point PD issues warrants for trio on gun, assault, theft charges

Left to right: Dedric Mitchell, Elijah Gildersleeve, Kevin Mitchell
Left to right: Dedric Mitchell, Elijah Gildersleeve, Kevin Mitchell(Moss Point PD)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, Moss Point PD announced felony warrants have been issued for three suspects.

Officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for these faces:

DEDRIC MITCHELL

Dedric Mitchell
Dedric Mitchell(Moss Point PD)
  • wanted for aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling

ELIJAH GILDERSLEEVE

Elijah Gildersleeve
Elijah Gildersleeve(Moss Point PD)
  • wanted for motor vehicle theft, armed robbery, other warrants issued by Pascagoula PD

KEVIN MITCHELL

Kevin Mitchell
Kevin Mitchell(Moss Point)
  • wanted for motor vehicle theft, fleeing law enforcement

Those with any information on these three individuals are urged to contact Moss Point PD at 228-475-1711 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

