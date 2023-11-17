Moss Point PD issues warrants for trio on gun, assault, theft charges

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, Moss Point PD announced felony warrants have been issued for three suspects.

Officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for these faces:

DEDRIC MITCHELL

Dedric Mitchell (Moss Point PD)

wanted for aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling

ELIJAH GILDERSLEEVE

Elijah Gildersleeve (Moss Point PD)

wanted for motor vehicle theft, armed robbery, other warrants issued by Pascagoula PD

KEVIN MITCHELL

Kevin Mitchell (Moss Point)

wanted for motor vehicle theft, fleeing law enforcement

Those with any information on these three individuals are urged to contact Moss Point PD at 228-475-1711 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

