Magic of Lights in Brandon opens Friday

It has finally made a return for families to enjoy
By Christopher Fields
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The holiday season is right around the corner, and you can brighten up the season by participating in the annual Magic of Lights show in Brandon this month and next month.

You will get a chance to check out classic holiday favorites including Winter Wonderland, the 12 Days of Christmas, and Toyland all from the comfort of your own vehicle.

A sea of lights with all sorts of cool designs are the sights all around the Brandon Amphitheater.

Everything ranging from Barbie, and dinosaurs to big monster trucks on display as 3 On Your Side got a sneak peek.

“It’s a very pleasant drive through the woods to look at Christmas lights,” Brandon Mayor Butch Lee said. “It’s great to team up with a quality group like Magic of Lights. There are only 19 of these in the United States this year, and we want that to be a tradition here in Central Mississippi. It draws from Alabama, North and South Mississippi, and Louisiana and it’s just a good time to get it started before Thanksgiving and it’s not very expensive to come out here at all.”

He says this year, you will see an additional one million lights added to the drive-thru spectacular and an extended route that’s 2.5 miles long.

There will also be lights on display inside the Amphitheater which is called the “Holiday Village.”

You will see 35-foot Christmas trees and a Santa Claus inside who will know if you have been naughty or nice.

“It’s an economical thing to do,” Mayor Lee said. “Put all the family in a car, go to the nursing home, and get your grandmother, and your grandfather out. Spend time with them and just enjoy a moment.”

The light show will begin Friday night at 6 p.m. and go on all the way through December 31.

You can also purchase tickets here or you can purchase them at the gate at the Brandon Amphitheater.

