WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Look up! Leonid meteor shower peaks this weekend

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones,...
The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones, on Saturday.(NASA/Ames Research Center/ISAS/Shinsuke Abe and Hajime Yano via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Here’s some evening entertainment for your weekend that only requires you to look up at the sky.

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones, on Saturday.

The shower is expected to produce bright meteors – about 10 to 15 per hour in a dazzling display – moving fast at 44 miles per second.

Although peak viewing time is Saturday, the meteors can be seen a few days before and afterward.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-10 Thursday morning ended in Orange Grove with an arrest. Officials say...
Uber driver carjacked; suspect arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Gulfport
Lavant led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed pursuit through Hancock County and...
Uber driver speaks out after being carjacked by suspect arrested in high-speed chase
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties
Operation Christmas Child fills boxes with donations
Operation Christmas Child: Harper McCaughan Elementary fills boxes
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Congress averts government shutdown, approves temporary funding through the holidays

Latest News

Kelli Palermo
Officials searching for inmate on the loose in Hancock County
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
This comes after a large brawl broke out at a youth football game at Milner Stadium just two...
City of Gulfport announces formation of Youth Sports Commission, following football game brawl
FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM and EU pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash