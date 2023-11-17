WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

JC’s ‘Free State Records’ acts as new outlet for original music recordings

Carson Stanford, 20, is the first music industry student at JC to record an album of original...
Carson Stanford, 20, is the first music industry student at JC to record an album of original songs on the college's label, called "Free State Records."(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Music Industry Program at Jones College is continuing steady growth, as administrators and faculty celebrate its fifth year.

The program began with less than half dozen students in 2018.

Now, there are about 30 students enrolled,

Students learn all aspects of the music industry, from business practices to sound engineering.

The goal is to prepare them to attend a four-year university or to enter the workforce.

“They come into the studio and they learn their bare basics all the way up, but they learn it with industry standard technology and top-of-the-line gear,” said Matt McGuffie, instructor with the Music Industry Program. “What they’re going to see in the world, they see in here first.”

Carson Stanford of Grenada, one of the program’s students, is the first Music Industry student to release a collection of his own, original music on the college’s label, called “Free State Records.”

His release is a three-song EP, called “Last Name,” and it’s available on all major streaming services.

JC’s recording studio also is available for public use.

Find out more about the studio by going to www.jcjc.edu/programs/musicindustry/.

Instructor Matt McGuffie can be reached at matt.mcguffie@jcjc.edu.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-10 Thursday morning ended in Orange Grove with an arrest. Officials say...
Uber driver carjacked; suspect arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Gulfport
Operation Christmas Child fills boxes with donations
Operation Christmas Child: Harper McCaughan Elementary fills boxes
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties
FILE -- A football coach in Georgia has lost his position weeks after reportedly holding a...
Football coach relieved of duties weeks after holding baptism for players after practice
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Congress averts government shutdown, approves temporary funding through the holidays

Latest News

If you've ever wanted to gain insight on how to creatively grow your business, one conference...
LIVE: Event helps entrepreneurs grow business in Biloxi
Wednesday, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors and the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady...
Jackson Co. Board of Supervisors, FMOLHS announce decision to terminate negotiations
CEO Kurt Allen will meet with his leadership team next week to begin planning what projects are...
Millions of ‘RESTORE Act’ dollars headed to Mississippi Aquarium
William Carey University hosted its Small Business Leadership Award Luncheon in Gulfport Friday.
“World’s largest” train museum wins Small Business Leadership Award
A new Rouses location is set to open in fall 2024 in the old Winn Dixie building on Pass Road...
New Biloxi Rouses location under construction in old Winn-Dixie building