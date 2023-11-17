Hattiesburg retired Army general celebrates 104th birthday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg Army veteran who served from World War Two through the Vietnam War celebrated a special birthday Thursday afternoon.

Retired Brigadier General Robert Trimble turned 104 years old Thursday.

A big party was thrown for Trimble at The Claiborne at Hattiesburg assisted living center.

Family and friends were joined by members of VFW Post 3036 in Hattiesburg.

Governor Tate Reeves also sent a letter of congratulations.

Trimble was born in 1919 in Laredo, Texas.

He served during the Battle of the Bulge in WWII and the Tet Offensive during the Vietnam War.

Trimble has one daughter, two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He also served in the Mississippi State Guard.

