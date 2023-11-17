WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Gulfport Arts Center receives grant for renovation

The Gulfport Arts Center is receiving a big grant to make some major improvements to its aging building.
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Arts Center is receiving a big grant to make some major improvements to its aging building.

The money will give them a chance to nationally showcase renowned artists and their work in South Mississippi.

A damaged crown jewel of the Coast, the old Carnegie Library is one of the coast’s landmark buildings. While the building may hold potential, there’s no denying the fact that a facelift is much needed.

“The Gulfport Arts Center moved into this building in 2015, but the building itself is the Carnegie Library building [and] was built over 100 years ago,” said Gulfport Arts Center director Mark Kelso.

In that time, the building has seen its fair number of floods and damages from hurricanes — a problem when it comes to preserving artwork inside.

“Part of being able to protect the art is not usually the things people think about. You have to control the humidity inside the building, but also, UV light will actually fade out. They’ve seen the paint fade. It happens to art too. So, we have to UV protect the windows. That’s actually a rule to be able to have art exhibits come in from other areas of the country, which we would love to have in Gulfport.”

The arts center is now able to make that happen thanks to a grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. That money will help save the building itself, protect the art and bring in artists from across the country.

“It’s going to be a busy year for 2024,” added Kelso. “We’re going to get this thing finished and it’s going to be an exciting project.”

The Gulfport Arts Center is the only nonprofit art studio in the city. The Mississippi Arts Commission awarded $75,000 and the city will award $50,000 towards the renovation project.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-10 Thursday morning ended in Orange Grove with an arrest. Officials say...
Uber driver carjacked; suspect arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Gulfport
FILE - This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei...
Son of former Miss Mississippi charged with killing wife and in-laws; stuffing body parts in trash
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church
FILE -- A football coach in Georgia has lost his position weeks after reportedly holding a...
Football coach relieved of duties weeks after holding baptism for players after practice
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket

Latest News

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino also partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast, stuffing hundreds of...
Hard Rock Casino spreads holiday cheer, serves meals to those in need
Lavant led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed pursuit through Hancock County and...
Uber driver speaks out after being carjacked by suspect arrested in high speed chase
The Gulfport Arts Center is receiving a big grant to make some major improvements to its aging...
Gulfport Arts Center receives grant for renovation
The season of giving is in full gear, and organizations are working across the Coast to share...
Hard Rock Casino spreads holiday cheer, serves meals to those in need