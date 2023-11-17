Friday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Today brings the mildest air of the week! We’re heading for mid 70s this afternoon and the sky should finally be less cloudy with more sunshine. It should become even sunnier into the weekend. A cool front arrives tomorrow. So even though it may be muggy today, plan on the air turning drier for Saturday PM into Sunday. Also, into the weekend, only a stray rain sprinkle if any rain at all. Then, things may turn wetter and stormier next week around Monday night into Tuesday. Once that system moves away, much chillier air arrives for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday with morning lows in the 30s and 40s and afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s for the holiday!

