Food giveaway aids 300 families for Thanksgiving

United Way of South Mississippi Mobile Food Pantry is partnering with several organizations to provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hamming it up for a good cause and feeding those in need. A collaborative effort by United Way of South Mississippi, Sparklight, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Boys & Girls Club and Feeding the Coast set up shop in Biloxi.

“It’s a grassroots effort. We don’t ask any questions. If a family says they need food, then we want to give it to them,” said Kathy Springer, CEO of United Way of South Mississippi. “We had food for 300 families today. We had ham, canned goods, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese and fresh produce.”

As we get closer to the holidays, the need increases, but in this case, the laborers are plenty.

“We went through it pretty quickly. If people are hungry, we want to help with that,” Springer added.

