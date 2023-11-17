WLOX Careers
Court documents reveal new information on man arrested for voyeurism

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Court documents and social media posts reveal new information about Richard Hightower, the man arrested for voyeurism for allegedly taking pictures of a 9-year-old girl at a church.

According to court documents, Hightower was seen taking pictures up the girls skirt during a church service back in July at a church near the Mississippi state line.

According to his Facebook page, Hightower has connections to other churches, including one in Ocean Springs.

Hightower is being held on no bond due and is considered a flight risk, in part because his house is for sale in Moss Point.

According to court records, Hightower was just recently convicted of exposing himself on South Alabama’s campus and has prior convictions of indecent exposure on Alabama and Samford’s campuses.

Hightower was convicted of burglary and voyeurism in Mississippi back in the 90′s.

