77-year-old woman struck by stray bullet while driving in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1000 block of Houston Street which left an elderly woman with a gunshot wound to the face.

According to police, Thursday night, they responded to the area and discovered a 77-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was driving through an intersection when she was struck by a stray bullet from unknown subjects, according to authorities.

The woman is expected to be okay.

Investigators are continuing to investigate. FOX10 News is working to get more details.

