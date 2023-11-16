WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Uber driver carjacked; suspect arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Gulfport

A high-speed chase on I-10 Thursday morning ended in Orange Grove with an arrest. Officials say it all started with an Uber ride in New Orleans, leading law enforcement on a pursuit on I-10.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An Uber ride in New Orleans ended with a high-speed chase, a crash and an arrest in Gulfport.

According to Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Regio Darrell Lavant was arrested Thursday morning following the pursuit.

HCSO received a call Thursday morning from a female Uber driver in a red Toyota Highlander saying her male passenger, who she picked up in New Orleans and was bringing to Gulfport, had a gun.

The Uber driver said Lavant was acting suspicious, and it appeared he might have a gun in his waistband.

Deputies found the SUV on I-10 east near mile marker 10 at the weigh scales. HSCO says the Uber driver was out of the vehicle near the office building on the phone, and Lavant was still in the vehicle.

According to HSCO, deputies watched Lavant get out of the car and walk toward the Uber driver. Deputies gave verbal commands for Lavant to get on the ground, but they say he refused to comply with their commands.

HSCO says Lavant then looked at the deputies and hid behind the vehicle with an unknown object in his hand, still refusing to comply. That’s when they say Lavant got into the SUV and fled eastbound on I-10. Deputies chased the vehicle into Harrison County, where Harrison County Sheriff’s Department then took over the pursuit.

Witnesses say the SUV was flying down the interstate, traveling east in the westbound lanes. Multiple witnesses, who were traveling west around 8:30 a.m., also reported to WLOX almost being hit by the SUV head on.

The chase finally ended near Orange Grove Road in Gulfport when the SUV wrecked out by the Taco Bell on Highway 49, colliding with another vehicle.

Officials say Lavant then got out of the car and tried to run away from the scene, before he was later arrested by Gulfport Police and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

Lavant is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on charges through the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office will be placing a hold on Lavant for the charges of motor vehicle- felony taking and felony eluding law enforcement.

Orange Grove Elementary, near where the SUV crashed, was on lockdown for almost an hour Thursday morning.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei...
Son of former Miss Mississippi charged with killing wife and in-laws; stuffing body parts in trash
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
FILE -- A football coach in Georgia has lost his position weeks after reportedly holding a...
Football coach relieved of duties weeks after holding baptism for players after practice
Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say

Latest News

Nice weekend, rain possible to start the week
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Looking for somewhere to go ahead of Thanksgiving? No worries, we’ve got you covered!
LIST: Get ready for Thanksgiving with community events, free meals on the Coast!
Will our region be at risk for severe weather by next week? As we've seen this week, sometimes...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
We are just one week away from Thanksgiving, and all week the GMM crew has been sharing with...
Thanksgiving dishes: Jaimee & her mom's oyster dressing