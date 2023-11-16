Operation Christmas Child: Harper McCaughan Elementary fills boxes

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, students over in Long Beach channeled their holiday spirit with an act of service.

Harper McCaughan Elementary School donated supplies for children in need.

Students said it’s more than putting items in a box. It’s making the season shine for others.

It’s the shuffling of the pencils, sorting of toys, and joyful spirits to lend a helping hand.

“The 4th grade collected all the school supplies. The 5th grade collected toys and the sixth grade collected all the hygiene items,” said 6th grade teacher Lucy Pirbyl.

Harper McCaughan Elementary Beta Club collected over 2,000 items to fill boxes for Operation Christmas Child. Beanie babies, paper, markers, and socks are just a few donations categorized for children.

Boxes will be taken to Samaritan’s Place and then shipped to 170 countries.

“The kids will be able to keep up. They’ve written letters to some of the students and they’re going to be able to correspond with some of these other kids overseas,” Pirbyl.

A pile of boxes awaits their destination. 6th grader Kendal Cooper believes will lead her class to extend more efforts to the community.

“I get a lot of presents every year for Christmas and it makes me feel happy that I’m helping the people who don’t,” Kendal Cooper, a 6th grade student.

Like many, she’s eager to give children donations they’re in need of.

“I really like all the school supplies coming in. I feel like that’s something people don’t talk about a lot when you’re talking about needy kids. We mostly talk about the toys and the hygiene and the clothes I feel like,” said Cooper.

“It means to me that I’m helping out the community and it makes me happy that I get to share things with people who are less fortunate than me,” said Seth Lukes, a 6th grade student.

Pirbyl stated one word to describe the significance of this moment with her class.

“Grateful is the key word. The students are realizing things they take for granted. Little trinkets and things they might not think about a big deal are a huge deal to all of these other kids all over the world, Pirbyl.

Other Gulf Coast schools are participating in Operation Christmas Child.

Boxes will be taken to Atlanta on December 1 to be mailed out.

