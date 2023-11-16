WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

D’Iberville High School celebrates second “A” rating

Applause and cheers rang out in D’Iberville High School’s basketball court on Thursday as students and staff were recognized for their hard work and dedication.
By Harper Robinson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Applause and cheers rang out in D’Iberville High School’s basketball court on Thursday as students and staff were recognized for their hard work and dedication.

One of those students is senior Hope Martino. Martino is one of 25 students who received an award today for earning a perfect score on the ACT, a 30 to 35. “We give credit to our students when they do well and we focus a lot on incorporating classes that are gonna help us succeed later,” said Martino.

Martino credits some of her efforts to D’Iberville’s ACT prep courses.

“We have a prep course here that kind of focuses on the reading and English part of the ACT which really helped boost my score,” she said.

Another student who received the high honor of a perfect ACT score is senior Anna Gautreaux. She said the skills she’s learned in high school are sure to continue into her college career.

“I don’t want to go into math or science, I would like to go into music,” said Gautreaux. “So the hard work and determination and the skill-buildings influence that as well.”

Gautreaux said D’Iberville’s diversity contributes to its second “A” rating. “We have a bunch of different types of people that come to this school so I think it’s a great place to come together,” she said.

This is the second year in a row that D’Iberville High School has earned an “A” rating. They gained 47 points between this year and last year.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-10 Thursday morning ended in Orange Grove with an arrest. Officials say...
Uber driver carjacked; suspect arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Gulfport
FILE - This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei...
Son of former Miss Mississippi charged with killing wife and in-laws; stuffing body parts in trash
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church
FILE -- A football coach in Georgia has lost his position weeks after reportedly holding a...
Football coach relieved of duties weeks after holding baptism for players after practice
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket

Latest News

Lavant led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed pursuit through Hancock County and...
Uber driver speaks out after being carjacked by suspect arrested in high speed chase
Applause and cheers rang out in D’Iberville High School’s basketball court on Thursday as...
D’Iberville High School celebrates second “A” rating
Lavant led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed pursuit through Hancock County and...
Uber driver speaks after being carjacked by suspect arrested in high speed chase
Joining us now from the Mississippi Aquarium is Public Relations Communications Manager, Nicole...
Happening November 23rd: Mississippi Aquarium's 4th annual Otter Trotter 5K & Fun Run