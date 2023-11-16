WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

‘Crazy find’: Man finds rare, fully intact mammoth jaw while diving

A man found a rare, fully intact mammoth jaw while diving in alligator-infested waters. (Source: WBBH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ACARDIA, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida fossil finder recently made a discovery of a lifetime when finding a fully intact mammoth jaw.

John Kreatsoulas runs Fossil Junkies Dig and Dive Charters in Florida and says he found the rare discovery in alligator-infested waters.

“I grabbed onto it just to hold on for a second and I realized, ‘Wait a second that’s not a tree, that is a mammoth,’” John Kreatsoulas said.

According to Kreatsoulas, he only dives in those waters during the winter when gators are more dormant.

Kreatsoulas estimates the jaw to be about 10,000 years old.

“That’s the first one I’ve found in my whole life,” Kreatsoulas said.

He said he is getting it restored and is registering it with the state of Florida.

If state officials don’t take it. Kreatsoulas said he’ll happily display it in his home.

“It’s really cool and a crazy find,” Kreatsoulas said.

Copyright 2023 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-10 Thursday morning ended in Orange Grove with an arrest. Officials say...
Uber driver carjacked; suspect arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Gulfport
FILE - This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei...
Son of former Miss Mississippi charged with killing wife and in-laws; stuffing body parts in trash
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church
FILE -- A football coach in Georgia has lost his position weeks after reportedly holding a...
Football coach relieved of duties weeks after holding baptism for players after practice
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket

Latest News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension; Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing
FILE - Former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison talks about seeing a subject in a firing...
Judge declares mistrial after jury deadlocks in trial of ex-officer in deadly Breonna Taylor raid
The Chicago Fire Department said the Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into snow-removal...
Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, nearly 40 injured, some seriously
Kaitlin Armstrong sits with her defense lawyers during her murder trial at the...
Texas jury convicts woman of fatally shooting cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson in jealous rage
Karla Brown, 19, has died after she was critically injured in a mall shooting, according to her...
Pregnant woman, 19, dies days after being critically injured in mall shooting, family says