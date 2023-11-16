WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Board of Trustees names next president of Jackson State University

Marcus Thompson named JSU president.
Marcus Thompson named JSU president.(Russ Houston | Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Institutions of Higher Learning has named Dr. Marcus Thompson as the next president of Jackson State University.

The Board of Trustees made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Thompson was voted in as the university’s 13th president at a meeting earlier in the day. His appointment is effective November 27.

“The board selected a leader who knows the unique historic importance of the university who will articulate a bold vision for the future and will be indefatigable in the pursuit of excellence for Jackson State,” said Trustee Dr. Steven Cunningham, chair of the board search committee.

Thompson, a pastor, has more than 20 years of leadership experience in early childhood, K-12, and higher education. He serves as the deputy commissioner and chief administrative officer for IHL, the state’s public university system.

In his role, he manages all facets of the day-to-day operations of the agency, including IHL board relations, communications, legislation, technology, data management, and facilities.

“I’m very honored to be named president of Jackson State University because I believe in its mission, purpose, and most of all, the outstanding faculty, staff, alumni, and students who embody our school’s motto of challenging minds, changing lives,” he said. “I look forward to working closely with all of them to develop a consensus about strategic goals and objectives we can achieve by working together.”

Thompson replaces Dr. Elayne Hayes Anthony, who was serving as president in an interim role.

Thompson has a bachelor’s degree in history and Spanish, and a master’s degree in education from Mississippi College. He has a Doctor of Philosophy from Jackson State.

He is married to LaToya Redd Thompson, a practicing attorney. They have three children.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-10 Thursday morning ended in Orange Grove with an arrest. Officials say...
Uber driver carjacked; suspect arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Gulfport
FILE - This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei...
Son of former Miss Mississippi charged with killing wife and in-laws; stuffing body parts in trash
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church
FILE -- A football coach in Georgia has lost his position weeks after reportedly holding a...
Football coach relieved of duties weeks after holding baptism for players after practice
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket

Latest News

Joining us now from the Mississippi Aquarium is Public Relations Communications Manager, Nicole...
Happening November 23rd: Mississippi Aquarium's 4th annual Otter Trotter 5K & Fun Run
A New Orleans Chef is now offering tours and curated tasting dinners at his farm in Pearlington.
In the Kitchen with Tiki Farm & Food Lab
The holidays are here and that means a lot of time in the kitchen and at the table.
Holiday snacking tips with Christy Carlson Romano
At Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Harrison County Campus, the Gulf Coast Business...
Policy forum creates dialogue on Coast insurance issues