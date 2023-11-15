Two former Gulfport Admirals sign to four-year programs

PERKINSTON and ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -Two former Gulfport standouts signed on to continue their athletic careers at four-year colleges.

From Jones Community College, right-handed pitcher Eli Walker signed on to join the Mississippi State Bulldogs baseball team.

With the Bobcats he went 3-3 in six starts in 2023.

Over 12 appearances he had a 4.15 E.R.A with 17 strikeouts.

In his time with the Admirals he was a 6A All-Region and All-State selection.

His dad, two grandfathers, and uncle all played for Ole Miss but he says he’s ready to blaze his own trail in Starkville.

”It means everything,” he said. “I’ve worked my whole life for it, I have a good bit of Ole Miss alumni in my family but I’m excited to be a Bulldog and start my own journey.”

Over in Perkinston at Mississippi Gulf Coast, Simaru Fields signed with Old Dominion to continue her basketball career.

Fields averaged more than 15 points per game last year and through two games she’s already averaging 16 points a game this year.

She was also named to the All-NJCAA Region 23 team, was the MACCC Freshman of the Year. and was selected to play in the NJCAA Top 40 event in Atlanta.

