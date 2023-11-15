Pass Christian Middle School dedicates gym to Kevin Woods

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) -The Pass Christian Middle School Gym will now honor a former Pirate who dedicated more than 30 years of service to the school district.

Tuesday, the gym was dedicated to Kevin Woods, who passed away earlier this summer.

Woods was a long time coach in the Pass Christian School district coaching middle school basketball and football as well as helping out with high school athletics and community recreation leagues.

His daughter, Kenyetta Jones, says it’s an honor that will live on forever.

”I believe that you should give people their flowers while they’re here and I believe we’ve done that,” said Jones. “My father was loved in his mortal life. I believe this is the next step in congratulating him and thanking him for his service.”

Woods also helped design the gym that now bears his name.

