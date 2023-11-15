WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Mobile mother charged with aggravated child abuse, accused of pouring hot liquid over child

Investigators say the abuse involved a 10-month-old baby.
Authorities said the 10-month-old baby suffered burns to the face, mouth and throat, and was also malnourished.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile woman is accused of abusing her child.

According to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, Jasmine Boykin poured hot liquid on her baby’s face.

Investigators say the 10-month-old suffered burns to its face, mouth, and throat.

Investigators also say the child was severely malnourished.

Boykin was booked into Metro Jail early Tuesday morning charged with aggravated child abuse.

The DA’s office says an investigation was opened when the child was taken to the hospital to be treated for those severe burns.

That’s when investigators say doctors noticed the neglect of the child.

Court documents say Boykin failed to report the injuries and seek medical attention immediately.

According to jail records Boykin has bonded out on a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
A possible shooter was detained.
UPDATE: Victim identified in Biloxi shooting, but still no suspects
“It took a lot of help, a lot of hours, and a lot of volunteer work. We couldn’t have done it...
Loaves & Fishes embraces new location
The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the 2023 nominees for the Conerly Trophy on Tuesday
Nominees announced for 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy
Tuesday, systems at Driver Service Bureau locations are stable after an outage Monday evening.
Driver Service Bureau systems running smoothly after outage, Mississippi Department of Public Safety says

Latest News

For today, plan on another cool and breezy day. High temperatures will only be mid to lower...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
“World War II fundamentally changed Pascagoula and when I say fundamentally, it changed the...
Pascagoula resident’s research results in World War II Heritage City designation
The Army Corps of Engineers presented its latest design plans for the Forest Heights levee...
Gulfport residents one step closer to Forest Heights levee improvements
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket