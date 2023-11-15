WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Men accused of stealing more than $300K from Lowe’s stores using fraudulent company accounts

From left, William Walker and Aubrey Walker are accused of fraudulently using company accounts...
From left, William Walker and Aubrey Walker are accused of fraudulently using company accounts at Lowe's(LMDC)
By Ward Jolles
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Police said two men have been arrested, accused of stealing more than $300,000 from Lowe’s stores in Kentucky and Indiana with money that wasn’t theirs.

Police said they arrested William Walker and Aubrey Walker Sr. on Tuesday for the crimes.

According to arrest documents, the two men allegedly would take items from Lowe’s stores to the customer service counter, where they would purchase the items using “company accounts.” The only issue — neither of the men worked for the companies being billed.

By the time companies declined the payments, the suspects were already gone, and Lowe’s stores refunded the companies for the fraudulent purchases.

In all, the men allegedly purchased $319,127.84 between May and November.

They were finally caught on Tuesday, after police tracked them down using surveillance video from stores.

The two men are charged with engaging in organized crime and theft by deception.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
A possible shooter was detained.
UPDATE: Victim identified in Biloxi shooting, but still no suspects
The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the 2023 nominees for the Conerly Trophy on Tuesday
Nominees announced for 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy
“It took a lot of help, a lot of hours, and a lot of volunteer work. We couldn’t have done it...
Loaves & Fishes embraces new location
Looking for somewhere to go ahead of Thanksgiving? No worries, we’ve got you covered!
LIST: Get ready for Thanksgiving with community events, free meals on the Coast!

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
Hunter Biden wants Trump documents subpoenaed to investigate any political pressure on criminal case
Marvelous Mouse Travels is teaming up with Royal Caribbean for a Taylor Swift-themed cruise in...
A Taylor Swift-themed cruise sets sail next year
Rep. Kevin McCarthy said the hallway where the alleged incident took place is small. (Source:...
'I didn't know what he was talking about': McCarthy denies elbowing lawmaker
Rep. Tim Burchett said Rep. Kevin McCarthy elbowed him Tuesday while he was talking to a...
Burchett claims McCarthy elbowed him in hallway
Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., talks with reporters before going into a closed-door meeting of...
‘Clean shot to the kidneys’: GOP lawmaker says McCarthy elbowed him in the back