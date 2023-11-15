WLOX Careers
Jeferson Quero named 2023 Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Award(R) Winner

Quero was named the Rawlings Gold Glove winner as a catcher.
Quero was named the Rawlings Gold Glove winner as a catcher.(WLOX)
By Javik Blake
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Minor League Baseball and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced today that Biloxi Shuckers catcher Jeferson Quero has been named the 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® winner at catcher. Quero, the Brewers’ top-catching prospect, becomes the fourth player in Shuckers’ franchise history to be named a Rawlings Gold Glove Award® winner.

Nine players were selected as winners, one at each position. The winners were selected from players in each of the 11 full-season Minor Leagues. Quero will receive a Rawlings Gold Glove Award, modeled after the iconic award given to Major League Baseball’s top defensive players, during the 2024 season.

Quero is currently ranked as the 29th-best prospect in baseball by Baseball America and the 32nd-best MLB Pipeline. Both publications rank Quero as the second-best prospect in the Brewers’ organization. Quero was also named a 2023 Southern League All-Star at catcher.

In 90 games with Biloxi, Quero made 74 appearances behind the plate, committing just nine errors in 622.1 innings of work. He also threw out 35% of base-runners, the second-highest in Minor League Baseball among catchers with at least 600 innings behind the plate. Quero also allowed 51 stolen bases, the second-lowest amongst that group.

Previous Shuckers players to win the award include Jackson Chourio (2022), Troy Stokes Jr. (2018) and Orlando Arcia (2015).

