Few showers today. Drier Thursday.

It’s another damp and dreary day! A few more showers will linger into the afternoon, but our rain chances will be lower this evening. It will remain breezy and cool today with highs in the low to mid 60s. Gusts over 30 MPH will be possible from the northeast, and a Gale Warning remains in effect over the water. Coastal flooding is also possible, especially as we reach high tide late tonight. It will stay cloudy through Thursday morning, and we’ll drop into the upper 50s by the sunrise.

Some peeks of sun are possible on Thursday, and it’s going to be warmer with highs near 70. While a few showers can’t be ruled out, many of us will stay dry. It won’t be as breezy. Friday will be a dry and warm day with highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday will bring more sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s. Thanks to a cold front, we’ll cool down into the 40s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs near 70. Another front will likely bring showers and storms on Monday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

