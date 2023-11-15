WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket

Careless and unapologetic is how Georgia Robinson describes the services and employees at People’s Funeral Home on Farish Street.
By Christopher Fields
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On November 3, Georgia Robinson says she and the rest of her family showed up at the wake for their loved one, Mary Jean Robinson. However, that’s when Georgia immediately noticed something was wrong.

“Once we got in there and signed the books and everything, we were walking down to view her body, and I knew something was kind of off. I could tell that it wasn’t her from far back,” Georgia said.

The family says, even more shockingly, that the person lying in the casket was wearing the clothes and jewelry they bought for their loved one. (WLBT has seen the images, but we are choosing not to show them out of respect for the other family.)

“No ma’am, this is not my sister. This is her casket, this is the outfit that we brought her, this is the jewelry that we brought her, and I said these are her flowers, but I didn’t know who that is in the casket,” Georgia said. That’s when she says she demanded to speak with the director of the funeral home.

“We’re telling him about the mistake, and he was very rude and very uncaring. He had an attitude with my son. [He] told us that we were going to have to pay for everything all over again.”

Georgia says the funeral home eventually met some of their demands, including buying new clothes for Mary Jean, but never switched out the casket.

“I told him not to put anything on my sister that was on that lady,” Georgia said. “He put the earrings on her anyway.”

She admits this entire ordeal has taken a toll.

“I feel terrible. Just to think, if we had a closed casket, we would have ended up burying someone else’s loved one instead of ours,” she said.

3 On Your Side reached out to the funeral home for a comment.

James Stewart, one of the directors, told us he couldn’t confirm or deny that the mix-up happened but says the family told him they were pleased with their services.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
A possible shooter was detained.
UPDATE: Victim identified in Biloxi shooting, but still no suspects
“It took a lot of help, a lot of hours, and a lot of volunteer work. We couldn’t have done it...
Loaves & Fishes embraces new location
The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the 2023 nominees for the Conerly Trophy on Tuesday
Nominees announced for 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy
Tuesday, systems at Driver Service Bureau locations are stable after an outage Monday evening.
Driver Service Bureau systems running smoothly after outage, Mississippi Department of Public Safety says

Latest News

For today, plan on another cool and breezy day. High temperatures will only be mid to lower...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Mobile mother charged with aggravated child abuse, accused of pouring hot liquid over child
Mobile mother charged with aggravated child abuse, accused of pouring hot liquid over child
“World War II fundamentally changed Pascagoula and when I say fundamentally, it changed the...
Pascagoula resident’s research results in World War II Heritage City designation
The Army Corps of Engineers presented its latest design plans for the Forest Heights levee...
Gulfport residents one step closer to Forest Heights levee improvements