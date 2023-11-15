WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Authorities issue Amber Alert for 10-year-old boy in Texas

Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.
Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.(Wilmer Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The Wilmer Police Department in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar is 4 feet tall and has black hair with brown eyes. He is Hispanic.

Ian was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Oakdale Street in Wilmer, according to authorities.

It is unknown what Ian was wearing at that time.

Police are looking for Juan Aguilar-Cano, 38, in connection to Ian’s abduction.

Aguilar-Cano is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and eyes.

He was driving a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license plate KVZ 1194.

Police believe Ian is in grave and immediate danger.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call 911 or the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A possible shooter was detained.
UPDATE: Victim identified in Biloxi shooting, but still no suspects
Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
Mississippi State football head coach Zach Arnett speaks to the media at the 2023 SEC Football...
Mississippi State fires head coach Zach Arnett
Jessica Rae Morisch, 35, of Biloxi was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault,...
Woman arrested in Biloxi for ramming into multiple vehicles, police say
Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman
Motions filed for two execution dates to be set in Mississippi

Latest News

Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Israeli military forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital in operation against Hamas
What they want: Biden and Xi are looking for clarity in an increasingly difficult relationship
Biden says his goal for Xi meeting is to get US-China communications back to normal
“World War II fundamentally changed Pascagoula and when I say fundamentally, it changed the...
Pascagoula resident’s research results in World War II Heritage City designation
Sgt. Gabriela Corbalan rings a bell as the names of the soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 24th...
US Army to overturn century-old convictions of 110 Black soldiers