WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Ways to save money this Thanksgiving

The average cost for a typical Thanksgiving dinner in 2022 was $64.05 per person
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Americans consume more than 5 billion pounds of turkey each Thanksgiving, according to the Butterball Hotline, but not everyone wants to spend the day cooking.

Sara Bigham with Eventbrite said there are lots of different ways to celebrate Thanksgiving that don’t involve cooking.

She offered several suggestions:

Celebrate Thanksgiving with family fun run – there are lots 5Ks and Thanksgiving turkey trots happening across the country. Those who don’t run can walk and friends can cheer from the sideline.

Throw a theme party to avoid cooking a big Thanksgiving dinner – try an all-appetizer party, a dessert party or even a books and bourbon party with adult beverages.

Volunteer and give back – local soup kitchens may need help or look for an early holiday wrapping event for families in need.

Book a staycation – there are sometimes lots of good, last minute deals, at local hotels or bed and breakfasts.

To find events like this, go to Eventbrite.com and do a quick search.

Bigham said trying something new and avoiding the costs associated with Thanksgiving dinner could help you save money as well.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State football head coach Zach Arnett speaks to the media at the 2023 SEC Football...
Mississippi State fires head coach Zach Arnett
Congregation pushes to keep church's doors open
Bayside Baptist Church pushing to keep doors open
Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman
Motions filed for two execution dates to be set in Mississippi
Jessica Rae Morisch, 35, of Biloxi was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault,...
Woman arrested in Biloxi for ramming into multiple vehicles, police say
Drake, shown performing in this December 2022 file photo, has postponed his upcoming New...
Drake to make up postponed New Orleans date with back-to-back nights at Smoothie King Center in 2024

Latest News

Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
White House says it has intelligence that Hamas and other militants shelter in Gaza hospitals
FILE - Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
“It took a lot of help, a lot of hours, and a lot of volunteer work. We couldn’t have done it...
Loaves & Fishes embraces new location
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
3 dead, 15 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband says he wanted to end corruption