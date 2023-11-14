Tuesday’s Forecast

Will we see rain today? How much rain will we see today? That will all depend on the track of the low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico. It is moving generally eastward. A track closer to the coast would bring us a rainy day. But, a track farther offshore would allow for breaks in the rain. Gulfport’s barometric air pressure readings steadily fell since Monday evening which meant that the low was steadily moving toward us overnight and not farther offshore yet. However, the pressure falls appear to have slowed this morning. And the track of the low may be trending farther offshore which could mean lighter rain amounts today than previously expected. As for the forecast, our weather may be wet at times today, tonight, and tomorrow and then things should become less wet by Thursday. So far, we’ve picked up rain totals in South Mississippi up to 1″. And an additional 0.5″ to 1.5″ will be possible through Wednesday’s end.

