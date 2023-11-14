WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas

Tuesday’s Forecast

The track of the low may be trending farther offshore which could mean lighter rain amounts today than previously expected.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Will we see rain today? How much rain will we see today? That will all depend on the track of the low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico. It is moving generally eastward. A track closer to the coast would bring us a rainy day. But, a track farther offshore would allow for breaks in the rain. Gulfport’s barometric air pressure readings steadily fell since Monday evening which meant that the low was steadily moving toward us overnight and not farther offshore yet. However, the pressure falls appear to have slowed this morning. And the track of the low may be trending farther offshore which could mean lighter rain amounts today than previously expected. As for the forecast, our weather may be wet at times today, tonight, and tomorrow and then things should become less wet by Thursday. So far, we’ve picked up rain totals in South Mississippi up to 1″. And an additional 0.5″ to 1.5″ will be possible through Wednesday’s end.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State football head coach Zach Arnett speaks to the media at the 2023 SEC Football...
Mississippi State fires head coach Zach Arnett
Congregation pushes to keep church's doors open
Bayside Baptist Church pushing to keep doors open
Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman
Motions filed for two execution dates to be set in Mississippi
Jessica Rae Morisch, 35, of Biloxi was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault,...
Woman arrested in Biloxi for ramming into multiple vehicles, police say
Drake, shown performing in this December 2022 file photo, has postponed his upcoming New...
Drake to make up postponed New Orleans date with back-to-back nights at Smoothie King Center in 2024

Latest News

11-14-2023 Early Tuesday Weather Update
FIRST ALERT: Beneficial rain likely for Gulf Coast this week
The track of the low may be trending farther offshore which could mean lighter rain amounts...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Rainy tonight and tomorrow
Rainy tonight and tomorrow
Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast