WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas

Tlaib, other ‘Squad’ members renew calls for ceasefire in Middle East

The liberal Democrats also say the U.S. should not give any more aid to Israel in its war against Hamas.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A small group of House Democrats, led by ‘The ‘Squad,’ renewed their calls Monday for a ceasefire in the Middle East. They also say the U.S. should not give any more aid to Israel in its war against Hamas.

“Ceasefire now! Ceasefire now! Ceasefire now,” said Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) with a crowd of other liberal lawmakers standing beside her outside the Capitol Monday night. The group said the war between Israel and Hamas should immediately stop.

“My colleagues must recognize our shared humanity, the value of human life. There are millions of people across our country right now who are horrified watching the government support collective punishment of Palestinians,” said Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) who is the only Palestinian member of Congress.

Tlaib, who was recently censured for making antisemitic statements, criticized Israel’s government as well as President Joe Biden. Tlaib claimed the president is not paying attention to what she says most people want.

“President Biden, I hope you’re listening. I’m consistent in telling this over and over again. You must listen to the voices of the majority of Americans who are calling for a ceasefire now,” Tlaib said.

Earlier in the day, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made clear the White House’s position on the ongoing conflict.

“The loss of a single innocent life is a tragedy, whether it’s a Palestinian civilian, an Israeli civilian or anyone else. And we grieve for every innocent [person] who is lost. At the same time, we will continue to stand behind the proposition that Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorist attacks,” said Sullivan.

After the press conference, Gray Television’s National Correspondent Josh Rultenberg tried to speak with two members of ‘The Squad,’ Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), but they refused to answer questions about the October 7th terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas.

Future aid for Israel remains up in the air. The federal government is set to run out of money at the end of the week and the current proposals to keep the lights on do not include any money for the Middle East conflict.

Meanwhile, thousands are expected to march in support of Israel and against antisemitism on Tuesday in Washington.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting took place around 11:21 p.m. at the intersection of Esters Boulevard and Keller...
One dead following shooting in Biloxi, no suspects identified
Woman wearing all black tries and fails to rob Mississippi bank
11-13-2023 Early Monday AM rain update
FIRST ALERT: Beneficial rain likely for Gulf Coast this week
The fire took place on November 5 at the Regency Inn on Hospital Road.
Officials release details on Regency Inn fire in Pascagoula
Mississippi State football head coach Zach Arnett speaks to the media at the 2023 SEC Football...
Mississippi State fires head coach Zach Arnett

Latest News

“These artifacts really tell the story of the beginning of the Biloxi Public School System."
Coast Life: Biloxi School archive gives glimpse into past
A soup kitchen that's been serving the needy in Jackson County since the 1980s will have to...
Pascagoula soup kitchen set to close its doors at the end of the month
This holiday season, we're focusing on organizations giving back to the community throughout...
Making Spirits Bright with Volunteers in Medicine Clinic Gautier
Monday morning, nearly two hundred pastors, ministers, and wives from across the state gathered...
Nearly two hundred Mississippi faith leaders travel to the coast for General Missionary Baptist State Convention
Monday morning, nearly two hundred pastors, ministers, and wives from across the state gathered...
GMBSC hosts conference for Mississippi pastors and wives