STEM students at Gulfport High School getting hands-on learning for real-world issues

Gulfport High STEM students are getting some hands-on learning on real-world issues.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - STEM students at Gulfport High School awarded Back Bay Mission with something that can help to solve a major issue here on the Coast. They’re getting some hands-on learning on real-world issues like farming.

Dave Huffman is the construction technology Instructor for the school. He along with his students are impacting lives while also learning...creating things like a mobile classroom for Central American students using shipping containers.

“Everything we do here we try to make real-world applications in education,” Huffman said. “So they learn in the classroom and come out to put it into work.”

“If our students have a big project they want to work on or make a mess and a lot of noise, they can come out here and let their imagination run wild,” Huffman said.

One of those creations is this mobile homeless unit. It was created by Huffman and his students after being awarded a $5,000 grant by Harbor Freight.

The mobile homeless unit was then gifted to Back Bay Mission after talks with a teacher and a volunteer at Back Bay.

“We’ve been talking about it for so long and been hoping to get this done and it’s here,” said Huffman.

The prototype unit comes with USB ports, is completely washable, and can serve as a transition place for the homeless.

Dhiana Skrmetti is the development director for Back Bay and says this mobile solar-powered unit is their first step into introducing the idea of an overnight shelter for Biloxi and the Coast.

“We’re hoping this could be an easy way for us to transition the city and Gulf Coast and say it’s clean and safe,” Skrmetti said. “Those are the two big proponents we really want to make sure they know.”

“The reason I get up every morning and do this is because of these kids. They come in here and pour their hearts and souls into it and watching that project from its inception to completion meant the world to me.”

“I can’t tell you the amount of stories I’ve heard of them going back to their homes and being able to change their community and just give back because they found the love of working with the community and nonprofits.”

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

