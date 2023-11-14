Scattered showers today

It’s going to be another rainy day! Scattered showers will linger this afternoon and evening. This low pressure system in the Gulf will likely stay far enough south that the heaviest rainfall will stay offshore. However, this system will cause winds to pick up from the east and northeast. It will be breezy today with gusts over 20-30 MPH this afternoon and evening. A Gale Warning will be in effect, and these winds could also cause some coastal flooding in low lying areas.

More showers are possible overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. It looks like the rain will gradually taper off by the end of Wednesday afternoon. It will remain cloudy and breezy with highs only in the low 60s. Additional rainfall amounts through the end of Wednesday will likely range from 0.5″-1.5. Any rain on Thursday will be isolated, but it will stay mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Warmer weather returns on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. We’ll hardly see any rainfall by the end of the week.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.