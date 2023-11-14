WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

PJ Masks visiting the Mississippi Aquarium

Bring your kiddos out Saturday, November 18 for the chance to meet and pose for photos with the...
Bring your kiddos out Saturday, November 18 for the chance to meet and pose for photos with the heroes.(Mississippi Aquarium)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The PJ Masks heroes, from the popular children’s TV series, are visiting the Mississippi Aquarium!

Bring your kiddos out Saturday, November 18 for the chance to meet and pose for photos with the heroes. The meet-and-greet will be open to annual pass holders at 9 a.m. and open to the general public at 10 a.m.

“These mystery-solving superheroes encourage children to spark their curiosity and inspire imaginative play and teamwork along the way! Don’t forget to bring your camera to capture the special day,” the aquarium said in a press release.

The show, originating in France, began airing on Disney Junior in 2015. It’s recommended for ages 4 and up, available on a variety of viewing platforms.

Reservations for the meet-and-greet aren’t required, and opportunities to interact with the heroes will occur for 30 minutes each hour until 5 p.m.

The meet-and-greet is included with general admission.

View more about the event here. See all the events happening at the Mississippi Aquarium here.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State football head coach Zach Arnett speaks to the media at the 2023 SEC Football...
Mississippi State fires head coach Zach Arnett
Congregation pushes to keep church's doors open
Bayside Baptist Church pushing to keep doors open
Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman
Motions filed for two execution dates to be set in Mississippi
Jessica Rae Morisch, 35, of Biloxi was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault,...
Woman arrested in Biloxi for ramming into multiple vehicles, police say
Drake, shown performing in this December 2022 file photo, has postponed his upcoming New...
Drake to make up postponed New Orleans date with back-to-back nights at Smoothie King Center in 2024

Latest News

A project is working to help a South Mississippi community plagued by flooding. The U.S. Army...
Meeting set to discuss Forest Heights levee improvement
Bill Snyder joins us live with more information about a Thanksgiving food giveaway happening at...
TUESDAY: Thanksgiving food giveaway happening at Milner Stadium in Gulfport
Here's a look at a couple ways to receive free meals ahead of this year's Thanksgiving.
Feed the Needy program preparing for Thanksgiving
The reopening brought back readers to a library full of 30,000 books.
New chapter begins at West Biloxi Library